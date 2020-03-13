BUYING IN BULK: East Texas grocery stores selling out of household items amid coronavirus concerns

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As concerns over the coronavirus continue to rise, shoppers in East Texas are flooding the stores to buy household items in bulk. The trend has quickly drained local inventory.

KETK spent the day inside one of the largest local stores being affecting, Sam’s Club. Experts say it’s normal for our brains to rush to panic, even when authorities are assuring the public there’s no need to.

Masks were the first to go, then hand sanitizer and now water bottles and toilet paper are becoming harder to find in East Texas. While customers say they aren’t scared about contracting the virus, they want to prepare for the worst.

Go to stores for bulk buyers like Sam’s Club is a staple for many, but inside, customers were greeted with long lines and empty shelves.

“Apparently there’s no toilet tissue,” said one shopper.

Looking around, all the toilet paper that was left, were just a few rolls. By the end of the day, one customer told KETK, she had bought the last of it.

“I’ve been to Sam’s when it’s crowded, but not this crowded,” said another customer inside the store.

While many expect long lines on Saturday and Sunday, shoppers were shocked to see the number of people inside the store in the middle of the day on a Thursday.

“There’s kind of like a panic going on, everybody trying to get water and stuff like that,” said another customer.

Shoppers are stocking up on necessities after officials confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in East Texas earlier this week.

The U.S. Department of Home Land Security suggests everyone has two weeks worth of food and supplies on any given day, but with coronavirus fears spreading, many East Texans say they are unprepared.

“I think it’s always important for you to have an emergency plan before an emergency happens, unfortunately people don’t have that,” said Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the East Texas Better Business Bureau.

Part of the reason why there are long lines and low product supply is that when people see panic buyers, they assume there’s a reason to panic and buy supplies too.

“It’s important to have these things in stock, but you’re preventing other people from having access to these things that might need them down the road,” explained Mills.

As coronavirus concerns grow, and the CDC advises sick people to stay home, it’s natural to want to prepare.

“Being prepared is good, but panicking is never good,” warns Mills.

One Sam’s Club employee told KETK the next shipment of toilet paper should be delivered Friday morning between 4:00 and 10:00 a.m., but they do expect for shelves to be cleared again within the first two hours.