Brookshire’s offering 5% discount to seniors, asks that first hour of service be for seniors

3rd Texas victim dies from coronavirus, had underlying medical condition
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s will be offering a five percent discounts to seniors during the coronavirus outbreak and is asking the public to respect that the first hour of daily service be reserved for them.

The discount will be active for the next six weeks through May 5. The company also asked for the public’s “support, patience, and understanding during these unprecedented times.”

Many stores, including Brookshire’s, have altered their service hours due to the coronavirus to allow time for disinfection and for restocking.

Businesses have also started allowing seniors to shop early in the morning since they are most likely to be affected by the coronavirus. Texas has two deaths from the virus, including a man in his 90s.

