Brookshire’s limiting additional items, urging shoppers to remain calm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to the surge of shoppers purchasing household items and food, Brookshire Grocery Company announced additional limitations for shoppers.

On Saturday, the company said they would be cutting store hours temporarily to help restock and sanitize shelves. All stores are now open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

List of item limitations:

  • Ground beef
  • Fresh chicken
  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Rice
  • Beans
  • Canned soup
  • Household essentials
  • Sanitation
  • Cold/flu
  • Water

The company says they continue to receive shipments and restock shelves as necessary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

