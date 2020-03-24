Brazos County issues shelter in place order

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Brazos County became the third Central Texas county to issue a shelter in place order Monday. It goes into effect starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until April 7.
During a press conference streamed on the Facebook page of the Brazos County Health District, county and city leaders discussed the need to keep non-essential businesses closed and people at home.
Currently, there are 12 COVID-19 cases in Brazos County with 10 of them being travel related.
The following are the restrictions:
- Engaging in essential activities for health and safety
- Obtain necessary supplies
- Engage in outdoor activity, complying with social distancing requirements
- Perform work providing essential products or services
- Care for a family member or pet in another household
Essential businesses by the order:
- Healthcare operations and essential infrastructure
- Grocery stores
- Food cultivation (farming, livestock, and fishing)
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services
- Newspapers, television, radio, and other media
- Gas stations and auto-supply
- Banks
- Hardware stores
- Plumbers, electricians, exterminators
- Businesses providing mailing and shipping services
- Laundromats and drycleaners
- Restaurants that provide deliver, drive-thru, and carry out only
Regarding students from Texas A&M University and Blinn College, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order stating all schools prohibit in-person classes until April 3.
While Texas A&M has allowed students living on campus to stay, recent regulations have caused the university to suggest students return home. Along with recent event cancelations, Texas A&M has postponed the delivery of rings through the mail. This is due to employees having to work remotely and not having the ability to pack and ship rings.