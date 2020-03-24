Brazos County issues shelter in place order

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Brazos County became the third Central Texas county to issue a shelter in place order Monday. It goes into effect starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until April 7.

During a press conference streamed on the Facebook page of the Brazos County Health District, county and city leaders discussed the need to keep non-essential businesses closed and people at home.

Currently, there are 12 COVID-19 cases in Brazos County with 10 of them being travel related.

The following are the restrictions:

  • Engaging in essential activities for health and safety
  • Obtain necessary supplies
  • Engage in outdoor activity, complying with social distancing requirements
  • Perform work providing essential products or services
  • Care for a family member or pet in another household

Essential businesses by the order:

  • Healthcare operations and essential infrastructure
  • Grocery stores
  • Food cultivation (farming, livestock, and fishing)
  • Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services
  • Newspapers, television, radio, and other media
  • Gas stations and auto-supply
  • Banks
  • Hardware stores
  • Plumbers, electricians, exterminators
  • Businesses providing mailing and shipping services
  • Laundromats and drycleaners
  • Restaurants that provide deliver, drive-thru, and carry out only

Regarding students from Texas A&M University and Blinn College, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order stating all schools prohibit in-person classes until April 3.

While Texas A&M has allowed students living on campus to stay, recent regulations have caused the university to suggest students return home. Along with recent event cancelations, Texas A&M has postponed the delivery of rings through the mail. This is due to employees having to work remotely and not having the ability to pack and ship rings.

