Brazos County issues shelter in place order

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Brazos County became the third Central Texas county to issue a shelter in place order Monday. It goes into effect starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until April 7.

During a press conference streamed on the Facebook page of the Brazos County Health District, county and city leaders discussed the need to keep non-essential businesses closed and people at home.

Currently, there are 12 COVID-19 cases in Brazos County with 10 of them being travel related.

The following are the restrictions:

Engaging in essential activities for health and safety

Obtain necessary supplies

Engage in outdoor activity, complying with social distancing requirements

Perform work providing essential products or services

Care for a family member or pet in another household

Essential businesses by the order:

Healthcare operations and essential infrastructure

Grocery stores

Food cultivation (farming, livestock, and fishing)

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media

Gas stations and auto-supply

Banks

Hardware stores

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators

Businesses providing mailing and shipping services

Laundromats and drycleaners

Restaurants that provide deliver, drive-thru, and carry out only

Regarding students from Texas A&M University and Blinn College, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order stating all schools prohibit in-person classes until April 3.

While Texas A&M has allowed students living on campus to stay, recent regulations have caused the university to suggest students return home. Along with recent event cancelations, Texas A&M has postponed the delivery of rings through the mail. This is due to employees having to work remotely and not having the ability to pack and ship rings.