Bowie, Henderson Counties report six new cases; East Texas over 350 cases

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bowie and Henderson Counties both announced new cases numbers Friday afternoon, which brought East Texas’ total case numbers to over 350.

Bowie County added four new cases to bring their grand total to 41 while Henderson County added two additional ones to get them into double digits with 10.

This brings East Texas’ grand total to 357 cases after Anderson County announced their third.

