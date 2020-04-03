Bowie County spikes to 22 cases, half the patients under the age of 50

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County announced eight new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed Friday afternnon that brought its overall total to 22, including 1 death.

East Texas now stands at 172 total cases and seven deaths in the region from the coronavirus.

This makes Bowie County just the second in East Texas to cross the twenty-case threshold. It only trails Smith County, which has 53.

Of all the confirmed cases, half of the patients are under the age of 50. In terms of gender, the number of cases are split down the middle with 11 male cases and 11 female cases.

The chart also said that of the 22 cases as of this writing, five of the patients have recovered.

Here is the most updated tally in East Texas: