BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Bowie & Cass County Emergency Operations Center released its daily COVID-19 update including a death and new cases.

A new death was reported in Bowie County bringing the total to 12. Five additional cases were added bringing the total to 121 in the county.

Cass County remains at 26 cases with 20 reported recoveries. They have not reported any deaths.