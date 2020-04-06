Bowie County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, majority under the age of 50

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County announced five new coronavirus cases Monday afternoon in a statement released from the Bowie & Cass County Joint Operations Center.

It brings the county to 27 total cases and there are still two deaths that were confirmed last week. Cass County also added another case to its total to bring it to five.

The release also included age ranges of the patients which showed that a slight majority of those infected were under the age of 50.

Of the 27 cases, five have recovered from their symptoms. Officials said in the statement for residents to continue to donate blood during the pandemic as supplies are getting low.

It is important during this time to remember the need for blood is not diminished. Please continue to donate blood during this crisis, as accidents and emergencies are still happening, and the need for blood is still present. LifeShare Blood Center is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. To schedule a donation, call (903) 794-3173.

Here is the most recent count of the 225 coronavirus cases in East Texas: