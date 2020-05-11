Bowie County reports 11th COVID-19 death, East Texas crosses 1,600 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County reported its 11th coronavirus dead Monday afternoon and also announced two new cases had been confirmed to bring the county to 107 overall.

The death means that Bowie is now tied with Nacogdoches and Harrison Counties for the most coronavirus deaths in East Texas. Nacogdoches also has the most overall cases at 207.

East Texas now officially has more than 1,600 total confirmed cases.

The number of recoveries for Bowie County remained the same at 68.

Cass County also announced one new case and one new recovery in the same press release. There have been 21 total cases overall with 16 recoveries.