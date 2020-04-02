Bowie County jumps 5 cases, 3rd to reach double digits

BOWIE, Texas (KEKT) – Bowie County announced five additional coronavirus cases bringing the number to 14.

On March 30, Bowie County reported its first death of a Texarkana woman. According to officials, the woman was 70-years-old.

That brings the total number of cases in East Texas to 136 with an additional case in Upshur.

Smith County – 47, 1 death

Bowie County – 14, 1 death

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death

Gregg County – 10

Nacogdoches County – 6

Rusk County – 6

Angelina County – 6

Cherokee County – 6

Polk County – 6

Cass County – 4

Shelby County – 4

Panola County – 4

San Augustine County – 3

Upshur County – 3

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1