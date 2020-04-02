Bowie County jumps 5 cases, 3rd to reach double digits

BOWIE, Texas (KEKT) – Bowie County announced five additional coronavirus cases bringing the number to 14.
On March 30, Bowie County reported its first death of a Texarkana woman. According to officials, the woman was 70-years-old.
That brings the total number of cases in East Texas to 136 with an additional case in Upshur.
- Smith County – 47, 1 death
- Bowie County – 14, 1 death
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 10
- Nacogdoches County – 6
- Rusk County – 6
- Angelina County – 6
- Cherokee County – 6
- Polk County – 6
- Cass County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Panola County – 4
- San Augustine County – 3
- Upshur County – 3
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1