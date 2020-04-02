Bowie County jumps 5 cases, 3rd to reach double digits

BOWIE, Texas (KEKT) – Bowie County announced five additional coronavirus cases bringing the number to 14.

On March 30, Bowie County reported its first death of a Texarkana woman. According to officials, the woman was 70-years-old.

That brings the total number of cases in East Texas to 136 with an additional case in Upshur.

  • Smith County – 47, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 14, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 10
  • Nacogdoches County – 6
  • Rusk County – 6
  • Angelina County – 6
  • Cherokee County – 6
  • Polk County – 6
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Panola County – 4
  • San Augustine County – 3
  • Upshur County – 3
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1

