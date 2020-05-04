Bowie County becomes first East Texas county to reach double-digit COVID-19 deaths

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County health officials announced Monday afternoon that a 10th person had died from the coronavirus.
Two new cases were also revealed as well as three additional recoveries.
This brings Bowie County to 103 total cases, but 53 have recovered. In Cass County, one additional case was also confirmed.
However, six patients met the definition of recovery over the weekend, leaving just four active cases.
Here is the most recent tally of the near 1,400 cases in East Texas:
- Panola County – 190, 7 deaths (12 recovered)
- Nacogdoches County – 179, 8 deaths (39 recovered)
- Smith County – 155, 4 deaths (91 recovered)
- Harrison County – 140, 8 deaths (22 recovered)
- Shelby County – 117
- Bowie County –103, 10 deaths (53 recovered)
- Gregg County – 95, 1 death (43 recovered)
- Angelina County – 55
- Rusk County – 37, 1 death (12 recovered)
- Anderson County – 32 (2 recovered)
- Henderson County – 31 (6 recovered)
- Polk County – 20
- Titus County – 20
- San Augustine County – 19, 1 death
- Cass County – 18 (14 recovered)
- Cherokee County – 16, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 16, 1 death (0 recovered)
- Houston County – 16
- Upshur County – 15
- Marion County – 15 (1 recovered)
- Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)
- Wood County – 11 (5 recovered)
- Camp County – 7 (5 recovered)
- Morris County – 9 (0 recovered)
- Hopkins County – 6 (4 recovered
- Rains County – 2
- Franklin County – 2
- Sabine County – 1