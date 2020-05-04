Bowie County becomes first East Texas county to reach double-digit COVID-19 deaths

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Bowie County health officials announced Monday afternoon that a 10th person had died from the coronavirus.

Two new cases were also revealed as well as three additional recoveries.

This brings Bowie County to 103 total cases, but 53 have recovered. In Cass County, one additional case was also confirmed.

However, six patients met the definition of recovery over the weekend, leaving just four active cases.

