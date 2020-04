BOWIE/CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reported a total of 6 new cases in Bowie and Cass Counties.

Bowie County reported five more cases bringing the total to 88 with 34 recoveries. They also have six related deaths.

Cass County reported an additional coronavirus case bringing the total to 14 with six recoveries.

April 21

