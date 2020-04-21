BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM: Doctors, local health food store weigh in on best practices

TYLER, Texas – As COVID-19 continues to spread, many people are looking for a way to boost their immune system. Residents are now turning to vitamins, supplements, and “superfoods” to help keep them healthy.

Wynn Worthen, the Regional Manager of Granary Health Foods says he has seen an increase in demand for immune boosting products such as elderberry, olive leaf, oregano, and garlic.

“We sell a lot of all of them,” says Worthen. “Especially right now we are selling a ton.”

Some of these more natural supplements, like olive leaf, has been around for years.

“It’s the herb that comes from the leaf of the olive plant,” Worthen says. “It is antibacterial and antifungal. That’s why it’s in most immune formulas.”

Despite the growing trend, Dr. Cathryn Nagler, an Immunologist at the University of Chicago say their is no magic pill to boost your immune system short of a vaccine being developed.

“There’s unfortunately no treatment. No cure for COVID-19 yet,” Nagler says. “The best we can do is isolate ourselves, maintain social distancing, and try to prevent infections.”

Dr. Julie Philey, a Pulmonologist with the University of Texas Health Science Center agrees. She urges people to continue to comply with CDC guidelines to help curb the spread.