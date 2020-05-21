Blue Bell says employee has tested positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON (AP) — An employee for a popular Texas ice cream maker has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced on Wednesday.

The employee, who works at Blue Bell Creameries’ facility in Brenham, has been quarantined and is under medical supervision, according to a company statement.

Brenham is located about 70 miles northwest of Houston.

The area where the employee worked has been deep cleaned and disinfected, Blue Bell said.

Texas reported 1,411 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total cases reported in Texas has climbed to 51,323.

The state reported 50 new deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 1,419.

EAST TEXAS CASES

As of May 20, East Texas was at 2,123 cases with 836 recoveries and 91 deaths.

Anderson County – 63 (12 recovered)

Angelina County – 168, 2 death (30 recovered)

Bowie County -116, 11 deaths (78 recovered)

Camp County – 27 (7 recovered)

Cass County – 26 (20 recovered)

Cherokee County – 38, 2 death (19 recovered)

Franklin County – 4 (1 recovered)

Gregg County – 182, 4 deaths (52 recovered)

Harrison County – 223, 22 deaths (39 recovered)

Henderson County – 51 (19 recovered)

Hopkins County – 13 (8 recovered)

Houston County – 21

Marion County – 15 (3 recovered)

Morris County – 15 (4 recovered)

Nacogdoches County – 240, 15 deaths (120 recovered)

Panola County – 185, 20 deaths

Polk County – 52 (19 recovered)

Rains County – 2 (2 recovered)

Rusk County – 44, 2 death (29 recovered)

Sabine County – 3 (1 recovered)

San Augustine County – 28, 1 death (11 recovered)

Shelby County – 175, 5 deaths (81 recovered)

Smith County – 195, 4 deaths (142 recovered)

Titus County – 159, 1 death (6 recovered)

Trinity County – 13 (3 recovered)

Upshur County – 18

Van Zandt County – 25, 1 death (13 recovered)

Wood County – 22, 1 death (13 recovered)