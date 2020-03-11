Baylor University will extend spring break and resume classes online afterward

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Baylor University announced that out of caution of coronavirus it would extend its spring break one week and classes will also be taught online for one week after.

Baylor says that Spring Break will be held through March 20 and that classes will be taught online afterwards, from March 23 to April 3.

The school says the move is “for the safety and wellbeing of its students,” but that there are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 on campus, in the city of Waco, within McLennan County or the surrounding area.

The Spring Break extension applies to all University-related campuses and locations, however, residence halls and designated dining facilities will be open, depending on demand.

In its announcement, the school finishes saying, in part:

“This is a challenging time, but the health and safety of our campus community remains our central focus at Baylor University.”

For information and the latest updates, the Baylor community can visit the school’s Coronavirus (COVID-10) Information page.

Other Texas universities announce changes

University of Texas at San Antonio

UTSA announced on Tuesday, Spring Break would also be extended one week and resume on March 23. All classes that week will also be conducted online.

In its announcement, the school said: “I understand that these changes will be disruptive, but we believe that the potential consequences of not taking immediate action far outweigh these temporary inconveniences.”

Texas A&M University

On Tuesday, TAMU announced they will be postponing student’s return from spring break until March 18. That includes the branch campus in Galveston.