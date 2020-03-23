AT&T creates $10 million education fund for coronavirus school closures

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 6: The AT&T Communications Inc. corporate headquarters building is seen March 6, 2006 in San Antonio, Texas. AT&T announced plans to acquire BellSouth in a deal valued at approximately $67 billion. (Photo by Toby Jorrin/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Texas (KRON) – Telecommunications company AT&T announced they have created a $10 million fund for schools across the country that have closed from the coronavirus pandemic.

The first million-dollar pledge was announced and will go to support Khan Academy, a remote online learning platform.

“Our country is grappling with an unprecedented challenge,” said Randall Stephenson, chairman and CEO of AT&T Inc. “Now more than ever before, connecting people with the resources they need to maintain a sense of normalcy is paramount. For students and teachers, that means creating the best digital learning environment. For families, that means simply staying connected to loved ones. Over the coming weeks and months, we’re committed to standing alongside the communities where we live and work, as we navigate through this trying time.”

The money will go directly to funding resources specifically tailored to schools shut down by the virus, as well as the free resources that are provided on the platform.

As the situation is so fluid, the funds will be allocated in the coming weeks as educators and administrators learn how to best optimize the money.

“These donations are important because they will help students and families maintain some normalcy as our communities respond to the outbreak of this virus,” said Sindy M. Benavides, chief executive officer, League of United Latin American Citizens. “It is important that people are able to continue their education as they cope with this rapidly changing environment.”