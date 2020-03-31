Angelina County reports new case of COVID-19

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County & Cities Health District reported a new case of COVID-19.
The total in Angelina County is five with East Texas increased to 87.
- Smith County – 32, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 5
- Angelina County – 5
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Cherokee County – 3
- Rusk County – 3
- Cass County – 2
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Harrison County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Panola County – 1
- San Augustine County – 1