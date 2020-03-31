1  of  3
Angelina County reports new case of COVID-19

Coronavirus

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County & Cities Health District reported a new case of COVID-19.

The total in Angelina County is five with East Texas increased to 87.

  • Smith County – 32, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 5
  • Angelina County – 5
  • Nacogdoches County – 4
  • Polk County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Cherokee County – 3
  • Rusk County – 3
  • Cass County – 2
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Harrison County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Panola County – 1
  • San Augustine County – 1

