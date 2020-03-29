Angelina County reports two additional COVID-19 cases

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County and Cities Health District have confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in Angelina County.

That brings the total to three.

There is no information regarding the two new patients or if the cases are community spread or travel based.

“The city does not have direct access to that information, so the information we do get is relayed to us by the health district,” Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright said. “As soon as we get any further details from the health district regarding those cases, we will pass it along to citizens.”

The health district is tracing where the patients have traveled and who they have come in contact with.