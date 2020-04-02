Angelina, Cherokee, Polk counties increase 1 COVID-19 case each

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Three more cases have been reported in East Texas. They include Angelina, Cherokee, and Polk counties.
That brings the total in East Texas to 130.
- Smith County – 47, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 10
- Nacogdoches County – 6
- Rusk County – 6
- Angelina County – 6
- Cherokee County – 6
- Polk County – 6
- Cass County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Panola County – 4
- San Augustine County – 3
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1