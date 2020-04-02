Angelina, Cherokee, Polk counties increase 1 COVID-19 case each

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Three more cases have been reported in East Texas. They include Angelina, Cherokee, and Polk counties.

That brings the total in East Texas to 130.

  • Smith County – 47, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 10
  • Nacogdoches County – 6
  • Rusk County – 6
  • Angelina County – 6
  • Cherokee County – 6
  • Polk County – 6
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Panola County – 4
  • San Augustine County – 3
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
