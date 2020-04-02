Angelina, Cherokee, Polk counties increase 1 COVID-19 case each

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Three more cases have been reported in East Texas. They include Angelina, Cherokee, and Polk counties.

That brings the total in East Texas to 130.

Smith County – 47, 1 death

Bowie County – 9, 1 death

Harrison County – 5, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death

Gregg County – 10

Nacogdoches County – 6

Rusk County – 6

Angelina County – 6

Cherokee County – 6

Polk County – 6

Cass County – 4

Shelby County – 4

Panola County – 4

San Augustine County – 3

Upshur County – 2

Camp County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 1

Anderson – 1