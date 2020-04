ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston reported four more COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 14. As of Tuesday, one case is confirmed as recovered.

13 of the cases are located in the Palestine are with one in Elkhart.

The following cases are classified as:

Work-related (7)

Travel-related (3)

Under review (3)

Community spread (1)

