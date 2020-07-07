Anderson County reports 1st COVID-19 related death

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Anderson County.

Currently, the county has 194 total cases with 98 recovered and 95 hospitalized.

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” said George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.





You can follow East Texas coronavirus cover on the KETK live blog.