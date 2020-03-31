Anderson County Judge confirms 1st case of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the county.
The patient is quarantined at home and the case is travel related.
This is the first case in Anderson County and the 92nd case in East Texas.
- Smith County – 32, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 6
- Angelina County – 5
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Shelby County – 4
- Cherokee County – 3
- Rusk County – 3
- Cass County – 2
- Upshur County – 2
- Anderson County – 1
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Harrison County – 3
- Henderson County – 1
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- Panola County – 1
- San Augustine County – 1
- Wood – 1