Panola County now at 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus Anderson County issues stay-at-home order until further notice, effective immediately 1 dead following early-morning Smith County shooting
Anderson County issues stay-at-home order until further notice, effective immediately

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County has issued a stay-at-home order that is effective immediately amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Judge Robert Johnston wrote that the order was in response to Gov. Abbott’s executive order but that the order “DOES NOT REQUIRE travel permits at this time.”

Gov. Abbott penned an executive order on Tuesday that extended many social distancing requirements until April 30 and required that all schools remain closed until at least May 4.

The order was not a statewide shelter-in-place order as Abbott has opted to allow county and municipal officials to make such a decision at the local level.

Anderson County currently has one confirmed case of coronavirus. East Texas currently stands at 124 with the following tally:

  • Smith County – 47, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 9
  • Nacogdoches County – 6
  • Rusk County – 6
  • Angelina County – 5
  • Cherokee County – 5
  • Polk County – 5
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Panola County – 4
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • San Augustine County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1

