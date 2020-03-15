Closings
American Airlines announces schedule change of international flights related to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WIAT) — On Sunday, the air travel company American Airlines Group, Inc. announced additional schedule changes in response to customer demand related to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines will implement a phased suspension of additional long-haul international flights from the U.S. starting on March 16. This suspension will last through May 6. This change is in response to decreased demand and changes to U.S. government travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The airline will:

  • Reduce international capacity by 75% year over year from March 16 to May 6
  • Continue to operate one flight daily from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to London (LHR), one flight daily from Miami (MIA) to LHR and three flights per week from DFW to Tokyo (NRT)
  • Continue short-haul international flying, which includes flights to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America and certain markets in the northern part of South America, as scheduled
  • In addition to the international changes, the airline anticipates its domestic capacity in April will be reduced by 20% compared to last year and May’s domestic capacity will be reduced by 30% on a year over year basis

American Airlines is suspending remaining flights after March 16 to Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

