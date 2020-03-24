Amarillo confirms first coronavirus death, 10th in Texas

Breaking News
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is now reporting the first death in the Amarillo-area attributed to COVID-19.

It is the 10th person in Texas to have died from the coronavirus.

Officials with Amarillo Public Health Department say the person that died is outside their jurisdiction and requests for additional information should be directed to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The city of Amarillo and the surrounding areas remain in COVID-19 level Orange. This means there are limited confirmed cases of Coronavirus in our area.

The City of Amarillo would like to reiterate that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

CDC guidelines and fact-based information regarding COVID-19 can be found at www.coronavirus.gov.

