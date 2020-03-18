All Las Vegas casinos for 30 days close due to coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KETK) – All casinos in Las Vegas have closed after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all non-essential businesses to close their doors at midnight on Wednesday.

“At this time, we must act aggressively and decisively to protect ourselves, our families, and our community,” Gov. Sisolak said.

The order will last for 30 days and is another sign of states getting more aggressive in forcing the public to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.

“If they care about their own well-being, if they care about the well-being of their loved ones, they will heed this advice,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Several hotels and casinos had already announced temporary closures. Sisolak is also requesting that all bars and restaurants close by noon on Wednesday unless they can perform a drive-thru service.