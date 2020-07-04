Abbott to distribute additional anti-malarial drug to East Texas hospitals

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – East Texas hospitals are set to recieve additional cases of remdesivir, an anti-malarial drug, in hopes of treating COVID-19 patients.

“As Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals with the resources they need to respond to this surge and support COVID-19 patients,” said Gov. Abbott. “The State of Texas is grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their continued assistance to equip Texas hospitals with Remdesivir. As we continue to combat the virus, Texas remains committed to keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

According to researchers, Remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up recovery for hospitilized COVID-19 patients.

Five hospitals will receive the drug and medical staff at each facility will determine how to distribute the drug.

Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received Remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days with a placebo.

Counties which will recieve Remdesivir: