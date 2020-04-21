Abbott encourages Texans to go through Workforce Solutions to find jobs during pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott stressed at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that there are potential answers for those who have been unable to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workforce Solutions, a service run by the state, looks to connect local employees with employers. The service is free to both, according to Abbott.

Looking for a job? Consider Workforce Solutions, Abbott says. Service provided by state of TX to connect employers with employees.#txlege #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/q4z2wlZ9Ta — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) April 21, 2020

Abbott laid out what different types of jobs were available across various regions throughout Texas.

In East Texas, the top three industries looking for workers were:

Biomedical

Manufacturing-Lumber

Healthcare

UT Health East Texas was listed as one of the top employers looking for workers.

Abbott also stressed that his administration was looking at various ways that businesses could re-open. He is set to potentially roll out a new executive order on Monday, April 27 for a second phase of re-openings.

Texas passed the 20,000 case milestone as well as 500 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday. Abbott stressed that despite this, Texas has one of the lowest death rates in the nation from COVID-19.