Abbott announces $50 million in loans for Texas small businesses through Goldman Sachs partnership

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott announced on Monday that $50 million in loans would be made available to Texas small businesses to help them through the economic hardships from the coronavirus.
“We want Texans on the payroll,” Abbott said.
Goldman Sachs CEO said that the intersection of the public and private sectors would be vital to restarting businesses when they are allowed to re-open.
$25 million of the loan money will be in collaboration with the LiftFund, a San Antonio-based non-profit that helps startup businesses with loans.
A business owner from San Antonio said that the loan would be “huge” for her business as she struggled to pay employees.
“Small businesses and their employees are at the heart of the Texas economy, and they need support during these difficult times,” said Governor Abbott. “These loans will help us revitalize our economy and restore Texans’ livelihoods as we respond to COVID-19.
East Texas is just over 400 cases of coronavirus and just reported its 16th death. Here is the most recent tally:
- Smith County – 96, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 47, 3 deaths
- Bowie County –41, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 39
- Shelby County – 34
- Panola County – 17, 1 death
- Harrison County – 16, 2 deaths
- Angelina County – 16
- Rusk County – 15
- Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
- Henderson County – 10
- San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
- Polk County – 9
- Cherokee County – 8, 1 death
- Upshur County – 8
- Titus County – 6
- Cass County – 5
- Wood County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Camp County – 3
- Trinity County – 3
- Anderson County – 3
- Morris County – 3
- Franklin County – 1
- Rains – 1