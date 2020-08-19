80-year-old Tyler woman heads home after 101-day battle with coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An elderly Tyler woman is finally headed home after more than 100 days in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Vearline Rougely, 80, had the support of the UT Health nurses as well as her family as she and her husband Raymond battled the virus together.

Her daughter Shenna documented the fight both her parents battled the last few months on her phone.

By late April, Shenna used the phone to stay in constant communication with doctors and nurses as both parents fought COVID-19, and by mid-May, it was on that phone that she received the news her father had passed.

She was on her way to the hospital to visit Vearline and Raymond when the hospital called. A nurse was with her when Raymond passed away.

“She said he took his last breath. She said she held his hand and told him we loved him she prayed with him and was with him. I didn’t want him to pass away alone and he didn’t.” Shenna Rougely

The hospital however, out of respect to the family, did not tell Vearline about her husband’s death.

Shenna said they were worried her condition would deteriorate.

“No one said anything to her out of respect for us. We felt like if she knew before she was ready and strong enough, we were worried she may not fight as hard. We wanted to protect her, and we wanted to give her every opportunity to recover from this horrible disease.” Shenna Rougely

Shenna said that she credits the UT Health doctors and nurses for always providing information to her as well as the care they provided to her parents. She was especially thankful for Noralea Page, the critical care nurse who stayed with Vearline when she first arrive.

Page said that her close connection to the family created a strong bond and said “I think Vearline knew she had something to fight for because her kids were fighting for her.”

Vearline Rougely waves to family and church members who gathered outside UT Health Tyler when she was discharged from the hospital after spending more than 100 days being treated for COVID-19.

Shenna Rougely hugs Noralea Page, RN, while Vearline Rougely looks on before she leaves the hospital. Despite having shared countless emotional phone conversations while her mother was in ICU, Shenna Rougely didn’t meet Page in person until the day her mother was discharged. The two hugged and cried after meeting.

Noralea Page talks to Vearline Rougely before Rougely was discharged from the hospital. Page was Rougely’s first nurse when she was admitted to the ICU.

Shenna Rougely and Noralea Page, RN, embrace and shed a few tears after meeting in person for the first time on the day Rougely’s mother, Vearline, 80, was discharged from UT Health Tyler after spending more than 100 days in the hospital.

Vearline slowly began to regain her strength and came off her ventilator. She later began physical therapy.

In late July, Vearline was finally discharged from the hospital. She had a decent crowd waiting for her outside with family members and church friends cheering her on.

Shenna and Page finally met for the first time and the two embraced and shed happy tears. Page said that the reunion of Vearline and Shenna is what makes her love her job.

“That right there is what makes it worth it. This patient that you thought wasn’t going to make it and is now going home, there’s no way to describe it. You can’t describe the way that you feel.” Noralea Page

Vearline is now at home and off her oxygen that she was sent home with. She is walking around the house with the help of a walker. She is also ready to begin playing her guitar again.

“I honestly look at her in awe and amazement,” Shenna said, “and when I look at her I think about how strong she is despite what happened.”