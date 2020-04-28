4th Smith County inmate, 3rd jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A fourth Smith County inmate and the third employee at the jail have each tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Larry Smith made the announcement before the commissioners court on Tuesday.

Anyone who was in close contact with either individual have been quarantined out of caution.

The first employee who tested positive for the virus three weeks ago has recovered and Smith says they will be returning to work.

Smith County still has a slight lead for most cases in East Texas with 139, but 76 have recovered.

Nacogdoches is close behind and is a quickly growing hot spot with 137 cases.