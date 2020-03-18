Breaking News
3rd Texas victim dies from coronavirus, had underlying medical condition
PLANO, Texas (KETK) – A third man has died in Texas on Tuesday from the coronavirus, according to city officials in Plano.

The man was 64 years old and had an underlying medical condition. Tests came back positive for COVID-19 after the man’s death.

“Due to the nature of how the case was reported to the county, officials here have not been able to confirm the cause of the man’s death, nor do they know if the man had come in contact with the virus locally or through travel,” health officials said Wednesday.

All three of the patients in Texas who have died from the coronavirus had previous medical ailments.

On Wednesday, Van Zandt County officials confirmed their first case of COVID-19, making it the ninth in East Texas. The other counties include:

  • Smith: 5
  • Bowie: 1
  • Gregg: 1
  • Rusk: 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2: Patient may be undergoing treatment in facilities in other counties.
3: Does not include repatriation cases.

