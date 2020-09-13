300 East Texas volunteers participate in COVID-19 antibody testing program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first COVID-19 antibody testing program in East Texas gathered data from volunteers Sunday in Hideaway, hoping to find answers surrounding the pandemic’s impact on public health.

The program had over 300 participants and volunteered their blood. The test will show whether or not they have the antibodies that would indicate any exposure to COVID-19, regardless of whether they showed symptoms.

The volunteers will meet back again in December to see how many people developed antibodies in the three-month interval.

“So we have a fairly high-risk vulnerable population here so any data that we can get that will help our city and our mayor and our board make decisions about how our social events are gonna be organized, how we’re gonna open up and that kind of thing is just one extra help for them.” Dr. Sue Royappa, Hideaway Chief Health Officer

Participants will get their results in a week and they will be sent over to NET Health.