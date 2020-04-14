Panola County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A second death was reported by Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones.

The individual was a resident at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center. There has been no information released on if the person is a male or female or how they contracted the virus.

As of Tuesday, the facility has implemented a “Phase 3” management plan according to its website. It calls for:

Active resident cases lead us to either place the infected resident(s) in isolation on a designated unit or send them for hospitalization, depending on severity

Active employee cases lead us to send the infected employee(s) home for at least 14 days, and we will not allow a return to work without 2 negative tests within 24 hours of each other

We are performing more frequent screening and monitoring for signs and symptoms of respiratory disease with all our residents and staff multiple times per day.

We have worked diligently to get early access to testing. We now are able to provide this testing for our residents. Any residents with symptoms will be tested and placed in isolation right away. Employees have the most up to date information regarding community testing.

Any roommate who resides with a resident who has symptoms and is being tested will also be moved to a separate room and isolated for at least 14 days per CDC guidelines

You will be notified immediately if your loved one is symptomatic and being tested or being isolated out of caution due to their roommate’s health concern

Our staff has been trained in the proper use of personal protective equipment and we will strictly limit the number staff that care for infected persons in order to limit or prevent spread of the virus

Our Medical Director and attending physicians have been informed, as well as the Health Department and state survey agency. We are following their guidance as well as all previous guidance from the CDC and CMS.

We will continue our strict enforcement of screening and prohibit visitation for everyone’s safety and per government order

It includes a 14-day quarantine for those who test positive and isolation for residents who show symptoms of COVID-19.

East Texas is currently at 459 cases with a full list below: