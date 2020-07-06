22 coronavirus cases confirmed in Cherokee County over holiday weekend

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County’s Public Health Department confirmed nearly two dozen cases of coronavirus throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

The 22 new cases bring the county’s total to 234 total. Of those, 152 are currently active and 80 have recovered.

20 of the active cases are associated with a state facility and 214 are from residents in the county. Two patients have died from the virus.

Here is a breakdown of virus cases inside the county:

Alto: 8

Bullard: 14

Cuney: 4

Jacksonville: 133

New Summerfield: 8

Recklaw: 5

Rusk 33

RSH: 17

Troup: 4

Wells: 2

On Friday, Gov. Abbott ordered a mandatory face mask requirement throughout Texas, but said that he would leave it up to county leaders on whether to enforce it.

He also warned that Texas was nearing the potential of another shutdown if the virus numbers continue to spike across the state.

