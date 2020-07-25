14th COVID-19 related death reported in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Smith County bringing the total to 14.

It is also the 50th death under NET Health’s coverage area of seven counties including Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Van Zandt, Anderson, Wood, and Rains counties.

The following are Smith County residents who have died from COVID-19.

66-year-old male from Tyler

56-year-old male from Troup

63-year-old male from Kilgore

66-year-old female from Lindale

68-year-old male from Lindale

68-year-old male from Tyler

74-year-old male from Tyler

74-year-old male from Tyler

77-year-old male from Tyler

78-year-old male from Tyler

87-year-old female from Tyler

88-year-old female from Whitehouse

91-year-old male from Hideaway

95-year-old male from Tyler

The number of reported cases in Smith County has also risen to 2,016.

“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.

To follow COVID-19 cases in East Texas, follow the live blog.