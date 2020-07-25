14th COVID-19 related death reported in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in Smith County bringing the total to 14.
It is also the 50th death under NET Health’s coverage area of seven counties including Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Van Zandt, Anderson, Wood, and Rains counties.
The following are Smith County residents who have died from COVID-19.
- 66-year-old male from Tyler
- 56-year-old male from Troup
- 63-year-old male from Kilgore
- 66-year-old female from Lindale
- 68-year-old male from Lindale
- 68-year-old male from Tyler
- 74-year-old male from Tyler
- 74-year-old male from Tyler
- 77-year-old male from Tyler
- 78-year-old male from Tyler
- 87-year-old female from Tyler
- 88-year-old female from Whitehouse
- 91-year-old male from Hideaway
- 95-year-old male from Tyler
The number of reported cases in Smith County has also risen to 2,016.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health.
To follow COVID-19 cases in East Texas, follow the live blog.