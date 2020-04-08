100 American Airlines flight attendants test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Trump administration is raising the possibility of the U.S. government getting ownership stakes in U.S. airlines in exchange for $25 billion in direct grants to help the carriers survive a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

DALLAS (KETK) – 100 flight attendants for Dallas-based American Airlines have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to their union The Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The union says the airlines will provide face masks for frontline team members and more than 27,000 total members will have to the option of whether or not to wear one.

The masks are planned to be distributed this week. American Airlines has refused to say how many of their employees all together have tested positive for COVID-19.

The union says that only about 25 percent of flight attendants are currently working due to large cuts in available flights.