News
Vanished
Coronavirus
Texas Bank & Trust Recognizing Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
In Brief: Police cordon off City Hall as man takes plastic explosives to gun buyback event
Top Stories
Walmart to offer sick leave to employees affected by coronavirus
Body found wearing same clothing as missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, investigator says
Marshall police investigating fire-related homicide
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/10
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
Texas Rangers Spring Training
Big Tournament
The Masters
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Japan 2020
Friday Football Fever
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
Top Stories
Former Sparks GM Penny Toler files suit against WNBA team
Top Stories
Spring Training: Fear of coronavirus has spread to MLB clubhouses
House asks comptroller general to study minor leagues
USSF says hostile crowds give men different jobs than women
Sharks, NHL determining plans for home games after crowd ban
Community
East Texas Live
Texas Bank & Trust Recognizing Remarkable Women
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Shop Local
Veterans Voices
Community
Calendar
Texas Rose Festival
Top Stories
City of Tyler showing “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
Video
Top Stories
Texas A&M Agrilife shares what the Mediterranean Diet is
Video
KETK talks with the Remarkable Women winner Robin Rowan
Video
Cooperative Teachers Credit Union talks about how we all can be teachers in the community
Video
Gertrude Windsor Garden Club chats about their upcoming fundraiser
Video
Video
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/10
Top Stories
VIDEO: ‘We Need Beer’ sign spotted over North Nashville
Video
Top Stories
Rangers Interactive: Chirinos is back on the roster — and position battle. Who’s on 1st?
City of Tyler showing “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
Video
Texas A&M Agrilife shares what the Mediterranean Diet is
Video
First East Texas case of Coronavirus confirmed in Gregg County
Coronavirus
Walmart to offer sick leave to employees affected by coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/10
Abbott, Texas insurance department ask health insurers to waive costs connected to coronavirus diagnosis
Frisco man’s wife and 3-year-old child now confirmed to have Coronavirus, 3 total cases in Collin County
First East Texas case of Coronavirus confirmed in Gregg County
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
Countries add new precautions against virus
Video
Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier
Video
President Trump defends coronavirus response
Video
First US coronavirus case of unknown origin
Video
CDC offers glimpse into new virus response center
Video
More Coronavirus Headlines
Texas A&M-Texarkana student ‘may have been exposed’ to COVID-19
CVS waives medication delivery fee in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
Video
Tyler senior living facility taking precautionary measures against coronavirus
Video
Trump wants payroll tax relief to calm virus-spooked markets
Texas Special Olympics cancels training and competitions as precaution to coronavirus outbreak
Local financial advisor advises the public to be vigilant as the stock market recovers
Video
A third Princess cruise ship kept at sea pending coronavirus tests
Ireland cancels all St. Patrick’s Day parades due to coronavirus
Frisco man tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus
Texas Nurse Practitioners meet with state legislators to discuss coronavirus, nurse shortage and more
Video
VANISHED: Missing in East Texas
VANISHED: Kevin Dewayne Lemonds
Video
VANISHED: Mark Randall Davis
Video
VANISHED: Riley Floyd Thomas
Video
VANISHED: Avis Beatrice Mooney
Video
VANISHED: Danny Lee Jones
Video
More Vanished
First East Texas case of Coronavirus confirmed in Gregg County
Authorities give all-clear on active shooter, possibly mistaken for breaking glass at department store
Frisco man’s wife and 3-year-old child now confirmed to have Coronavirus, 3 total cases in Collin County
KETK Gives Back: Tyler Fire Department
Video
Rebekah Sutton: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Holiday Vacations Travel Show
Video
Register Now: Bracket Challenge
Enter to Win a New Mattress
Win a $50 Academy Gift Card
Nominate Your Role Model
KETK NBC
Community Calendar