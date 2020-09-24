Overton Brooks VA Medical Center offers flu shots to veterans through Drive-Thru Shot Clinic

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will offer flu shots to enrolled Veterans on Saturday, through Drive-Thru Shot Clinic from 8 a.m. to noon.

In addition to COVID-19, influenza threatens millions of people each year.

All veterans are encouraged to receive the vaccine.

Veterans may arrive at the main hospital entrance and receive the flu vaccine without ever leaving their vehicle.

The will be no charge for the flu shot, and veterans are reminded are reminded to bring their VA identification card.

A future Drive-Thru Shot Clinic is scheduled for Oct. 3rd from 8 a.m. to noon. Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is located at 510 E. Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101.

Veterans who receive care at one of the outpatient Veterans clinics, may take advantage of Flu Shot Clinics each Wednesday, through December 16th.

Flu shots will also be provided during scheduled appointments or any walk-in visit.