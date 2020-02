The local chapter of the League of Women Voters will be on hand along with dignitaries such as County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Tyler mayoral candidates. LWV volunteers will have a hands-on activity for kids, and between 10am and 12pm admission to the museum is FREE with a donation of one canned food item per person. At the new voting booth kids can vote for one of four candidates for the position of "animal mayor of Hometown". Learn more about their events at www.discoveryscienceplace.org