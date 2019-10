Sweet Gourmet was established in 2006 to fill a need for a store in Tyler that sold specialty food items, candies and chocolates. It didn't take long for that concept to take off when Owner, Pam Gabriel, saw the need for more! Tyler needed a store that carried quality kitchen products, local items, gifts, linens and more. Head over to their website for to shop more of their awesome products they carry at https://www.sweetgourmetonline.com/