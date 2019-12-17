WATCH ON KETK: ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Finale

(NBC) – Rose short had the honor of closing “The voice” finale Monday night and after a three performance night, Team Gwen’s artist felt relieved.

“The best part of it all is, I feel like I did a thing where I completed something and I feel good,” said Short.

Ricky Duran says days of rehearsals left his voice a bit weary, but Team Blake’s singer fought through it to open the show.

“That chorus was giving me trouble. And I said I gotta put myself out there and give it my all to get there.” Ricky Duran

An Aerosmith classic got the Katie Kadan treatment and John Legend also turned her loose on a bluesy original.

“The audience was so gracious. And I could feed off of them, in a way and they could feed off of me. which I just love.” Katie Kadan

For one of the four finalists, one last mind-blowing moment awaits Tuesday night. The season 17 finale will be on KETK at 8 p.m.