WATCH ON KETK: Dr. Phil to interview family of Botham Jean Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Phil, the host of one of television’s most highly rated daytime talk shows, will interview the family of Botham Jean Friday at 4 p.m. on KETK.

Jean, 27, was shot and killed in his apartment on September 6, 2018, by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for his death Wednesday.

Guyger had claimed she had thought Botham’s apartment was hers and that she shot to protect herself from him.

Botham was unarmed.

Members of his family testified during the sentencing hearing, talking about Jean and the devastation his death has left in their lives.

Brandt Jean, Botham’s younger brother, made national news when he forgave Guyger from the witness stand and then left the stand to embrace her.

Brandt, along with Allison and Bertram, Botham’s parents, and Allisa Charles-Findley, Botham’s sister, will talk exclusively for the first time together on the all-new Dr. Phil episode Friday.

4 p.m.

