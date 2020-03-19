Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for comments about people dying from coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Actress Vanessa Hudgens has apologized for “insensitive” comments she made about people dying from the coronavirus.

Hudgens called the comments “insensitive” and that the experience from the blowback was a “huge wake-up call.”

In an Instagram live video, Hudgens said:

Umm yeah [quarentining] until July sounds like a bunch of bull****. I’m sorry, like, I get it it’s a virus. Like, I respect that, but like at the same time like even if everybody gets it, like yeah people are going to die. Which is terrible, but like inevitable. Vannesa Hudgens

Later on Twitter, the 31-year-old actress put out a statement apologizing saying that she is “sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”