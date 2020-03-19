Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now
Closings
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for comments about people dying from coronavirus

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Actress Vanessa Hudgens has apologized for “insensitive” comments she made about people dying from the coronavirus.

Hudgens called the comments “insensitive” and that the experience from the blowback was a “huge wake-up call.”

In an Instagram live video, Hudgens said:

Umm yeah [quarentining] until July sounds like a bunch of bull****. I’m sorry, like, I get it it’s a virus. Like, I respect that, but like at the same time like even if everybody gets it, like yeah people are going to die. Which is terrible, but like inevitable.

Vannesa Hudgens

Later on Twitter, the 31-year-old actress put out a statement apologizing saying that she is “sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar