TUNE IN TO KETK: Dolly Parton celebrates 50 years of music

(NBC) – Country music legend Dolly Parton is returning to NBC and will perform at one of the most iconic stages in the world when Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry airs Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 9-11pm ET/PT.

The special is a celebration of Parton’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It will feature new interviews as well as a performance from Parton on the Opry stage where she’ll deliver some of her biggest hits in front of a live audience. In addition, her superstar friends – Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., and others – will also be on board to celebrate Parton’s career and perform.

Lady Antebellum in an interview talked about what is what like to perform with Parton and how her mom left East Texas.

