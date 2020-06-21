Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign for use of song at rally

FILE – In a Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif. A California real estate agent and self-proclaimed “super fan” says he’s extended an offer to buy the Florida home of Petty. Kevin Beauchamp tells The Gainesville Sun he quickly made an offer of $175,000 for the nearly 1,200-square-foot (111-sq. meter) home after seeing the home’s current owner Brandy Clark mention on a Petty Facebook fan club that she might sell it. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Tom Petty’s family issued a statement online, saying they issued a cease and desist letter to President Trump’s campaign over use of the late singer’s song “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally.

“Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate,” they said.

The rally was held Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family says in the statement that Trump was not authorized to use the song.

“Everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this…we would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage.”