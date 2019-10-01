Toby Keith helps veteran with all-terrain wheelchair

PITTSBURGH (KETK) – County music star Toby Keith gave a fan and Marine Corporal a special gift before his concert on Friday.

Keith gifted Corporal Brandon Rumbaugh with an all-terrain wheelchair after losing both of his legs in Afghanistan when he stepped on an IED.

Rumbaugh is able to walk with prosthetic legs, but he says he wanted this type of wheelchair to be outdoors to play with his six-month-old daughter.

The Independence Fund, a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans, teamed up with Keith to givee Rumbaugh the $16,000 wheelchair, along with backstage passes and a meet and greet with the singer.

Keith also let him up onto the stage during his performance of his well-known song “American Soldier.”