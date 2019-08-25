‘The Wizard of Oz’ turns 80, released in 1939

August 25 marks the 80th anniversary of the classic musical, The Wizard of Oz.

Judy Garland starred as Dorothy Gale, a girl from Kansas who dreamed of going “somewhere over the rainbow.”

Her dreams come true when she, her dog, Toto, and her family’s house are transported to a magical world through a tornado. Unfortunately, they make an enemy, the Wicked Witch of the West when her family’s house falls on the witch’s sister. However, Dorothy befriends a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man without a heart, and a cowardly lion who set off along a yellow brick road in hopes of finding the all-powerful Wizard of Oz to return home. She is also protected by a pair of enchanted ruby red slippers that became an icon in the movie, according to Warner Brothers.

The Wizard of Oz won Academy Awards for the song, “Over the Rainbow” and for “Best Score.” The classic also received an Oscar nomination for “Best Picture.” A special Oscar for “The Best Juvenile Performer of the Year” was awarded to Judy Garland.