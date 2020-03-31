Tenor Placido Domingo feels ‘fine’ after coronavirus

FILE – In this July 12, 2019 file photo, opera singer Placido Domingo speaks during a news conference about an upcoming show in Madrid, Spain. On Friday, March 20, 2020, the American Guild of Musical Artists said Domingo has resigned from the U.S. union that represents opera singers, after two investigations found sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible. The guild said he will also contribute $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tenor Placido Domingo said Monday he is resting at home after catching the new coronavirus.

Domingo said in a statement that he is “at home and I feel fine.”

The 79-year-old was reportedly hospitalized in Mexico after publicly acknowledging on March 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said he was going into isolation.

Domingo, who has longstanding ties to Mexico, had suffered from a fever and a cough.

Domingo wrote on Monday that “from the very first symptom I was, as usual, under medical supervision, given my age and my comorbidity.”

“My thoughts right now are with those who suffer and with all those who are generously working to save lives,” he said. “I thank everyone for your affection and once again I recommend everyone to stay safe at home. See you soon.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The opera singer’s illness comes after his own glittering career had recently been stained by sexual misconduct revelations.

Last year, multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power while he held management positions at Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera in stories published by The Associated Press.

After first denying any wrongdoing, Domingo issued an apology last month when the American Guild of Musical Artists and LA Opera found the sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible.

He has since had a number of performances canceled. He also resigned as the director of the LA Opera.

