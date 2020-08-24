Screenwriter John Ridley to write new Batman comic series

FILE – In this April 13, 2017, file photo, John Ridley, executive producer of “Guerrilla,” poses at a “For Your Consideration” event for the Showtime series at the Writers Guild of America in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ridley will write the new Batman comic series with plans of the Dark Knight being a person of color. The Oscar-winning screenwriter and DC publisher Jim Lee announced plans for Ridley to write the miniseries during the DC FanDome virtual panel on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Ridley will write the new Batman comic series with plans of the Dark Knight being a person of color.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter and DC publisher Jim Lee announced plans for Ridley to write the miniseries during a DC FanDome virtual panel on Saturday. The four-issue comic is scheduled to release in January.

Ridley said the series will focus on the family of Lucius Fox, who is one of Bruce Wayne’s closest allies. Fox was also the president of Wayne Enterprises.

The panel revealed an illustration of a leaping Batman.

Ridley won an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2013 for his work on “12 Years of Slave.”